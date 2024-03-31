A Gentleman in Moscow: Season One Viewer Votes

Count Rostov finds himself on the wrong side of history in the A Gentleman in Moscow TV show on Showtime. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like A Gentleman in Moscow is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, it’s a limited series). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow here.

A Showtime historical drama series, A Gentleman in Moscow stars Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, and Fehinti Balogun, with Leah Harvey, Paul Ready, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, and Anastasia Hille. The story revolves around aristocrat Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (McGregor), who finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. Spared an immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol. He is also threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the hotel’s walls, he discovers the true value of friendship, family, and love. Other characters include Anna Urbanova (Winstead), a glamorous, self-made film actress; the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina Kulikova (Goodall); conflicted secret police officer Osip Glebnikov (Harris); and Mikhail “Mishka” Mindich (Balogun), the Count’s best friend from university.





A Gentleman in Moscow is a limited series on Showtime.