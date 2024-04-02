Lovers and Liars: Season One Viewer Votes

For some, money is more important than a big cash prize in the first season of the Lovers and Liars TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lovers and Liars is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Lovers and Liars here.

A CW dating competition series, the Lovers and Liars TV show is a spin-off of FBoy Island and the first season features three of that show’s former contestants — Benedict Polizzi, CJ Weathers, and Casey Johnson — as they look for a serious relationship. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts. In the reality series, the single men and 24 women are relocated to a tropical locale. Half of the women want to make a genuine connection, but the other half are just there to deceive the men, stick around until the end, and win the cold, hard cash. At the end of the season, each male will choose one of the females. If they have a genuine romantic connection, they split a $100,000 prize. If the female was just in it for the money, she takes home the cash prize all for herself. Will the men be able to separate the lovers from the liars and win love and $100,000?





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Lovers and Liars TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Lovers and Liars should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?