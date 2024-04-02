Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 1, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nikki Glaser (host)

TV show description:

A dating competition series, the Lovers and Liars TV show was initially titled FGirl Island. It’s a spin-off of FBoy Island and the first season features three of that show’s former contestants as they look for a serious relationship.

In the reality series, the single men and 24 women are relocated to a tropical locale. There, the males must try to determine why the ladies are taking part in the show — are they there for love or just for money?

Half of the women want to make a genuine connection, but the other half are just there to deceive the men, stick around until the end, and win the cold, hard cash.

At the end of the season, each male will choose one of the females. If they have a genuine romantic connection, they split a $100,000 prize. If the female was just in it for the money, she takes home the cash prize all for herself.

Will the men be able to separate the lovers from the liars and win love and $100,000?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

