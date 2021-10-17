Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season Two Viewer Votes

Who will win a big prize in the first season of the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Legends of the Hidden Temple is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Legends of the Hidden Temple here.

A CW competition series, the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show is an adult version of the game show that ran on Nickelodeon 1993-95. The challenges are tougher and there’s a much bigger prize on the line — $25,000. It’s hosted by Cristela Alonzo with Dee Bradley Baker returning as the voice of Olmec, the giant talking stone head located at the gate of the game’s temple. In the competition, four teams of two go on a quest, but only one team will be “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful heir.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Legends of the Hidden Temple should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.