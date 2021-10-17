Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Adam Rose/The CW)

Who will win a big prize in the first season of the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Legends of the Hidden Temple is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Legends of the Hidden Temple here.

A CW competition series, the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show is an adult version of the game show that ran on Nickelodeon 1993-95. The challenges are tougher and there’s a much bigger prize on the line — $25,000. It’s hosted by Cristela Alonzo with Dee Bradley Baker returning as the voice of Olmec, the giant talking stone head located at the gate of the game’s temple. In the competition, four teams of two go on a quest, but only one team will be “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful heir.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Legends of the Hidden Temple should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x