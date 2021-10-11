Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season One Ratings

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple was created for kids and debuted nearly two decades ago. Now, The CW has resurrected the series for adults. Will the original’s now-grown audience be interested in a revival? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show is an adult version of the game show that ran on Nickelodeon 1993-95. The challenges are tougher and there’s a much bigger prize on the line — $25,000. It’s hosted by Cristela Alonzo with Dee Bradley Baker returning as the voice of Olmec, the giant talking stone head located at the gate of the game’s temple. In the competition, four teams of two go on a quest, but only one team will be “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful heir.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Legends of the Hidden Temple TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?