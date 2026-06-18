Jeopardy! Masters: Season Four; ABC Series Renewed & Returning This Summer

A new group of trivia champions will be back. ABC has renewed Jeopardy! Masters for a fourth season. The 10 episodes of season three finished airing last June.

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits highest-ranked current Jeopardy! champions against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games with three players each. The winner takes home a grand prize of $500,000 and the chance to be crowned Jeopardy! Masters champion. Contestants include reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer. Additionally, the tournament marks the return of Brad Rutter, one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Jeopardy! Masters averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership.

Season four will launch on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight episodes will air Tuesday through Friday for two weeks and the season finale will air the following week, on Tuesday, September 8th.

The lineup of top players is as follows: reigning Jeopardy! Masters champion Yogesh Raut and returning finalists Juveria Zaheer and Victoria Groce, 2026 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Paolo Pasco, and 2026 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament runner-up Long Nguyen and winner Andrew He. The latter will make his return to the Jeopardy! Masters stage after competing in the first edition of the tournament.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Jeopardy! Masters TV series on ABC? Are you glad this event series has been renewed for a fourth season?

