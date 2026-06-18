The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season Four to End Disney+ Series, Holiday Special Ordered

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming to an end. Disney+ has announced that season four will end the series, but has also ordered a stop-motion holiday special.

Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Marcus T. Paulk, Aldis Hodge, Aries Spears, Cree Summer, Patricia Belcher, and Kevin Michael Richardson star in the series, which continues to follow Penny and her family.

Disney+ shared the following about the series:

“Today, Disney+ announced that the fourth and final season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will premiere on Wednesday, July 29, ahead of the beloved series’ 25th anniversary. In addition, an all-new stop-motion holiday special, “A Proud Family Wizmas,” will debut later this year on Disney+. The news comes on the heels of Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s overall deal being renewed for another year with Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Kids & Family, under their production banner, BaR Productions. They will continue to write, develop and produce series for platforms across Disney Entertainment Television. Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together. The season four cast includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez). New guest stars include Mariah Carey, Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Toussaint, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove and Lashana Lynch, and more are set to join recurring guests Anthony Anderson (Ray Ray) and Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill). Produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, the series has garnered recognition and critical acclaim by winning a NAMIC Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Animated Series, and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. Additional accolades for the series include GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?