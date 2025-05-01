Jeopardy! Masters: Season Three Ratings

The original Jeopardy! series has been a staple in daily syndication for decades, but that doesn’t mean that those viewers will watch a championship version in primetime. Will Jeopardy! Masters be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits highest-ranked current Jeopardy! champions against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games with three players each. The winner takes home a grand prize of $500,000 and the chance to be crowned Jeopardy! Masters champion. Contestants include reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer. Additionally, the tournament marks the return of Brad Rutter, one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Jeopardy! Masters on ABC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.12 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 2, 2025, Jeopardy! Masters has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Jeopardy! Masters TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?