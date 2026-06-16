The Four Seasons: Season Three; Netflix Renews Comedy Series with David Tennant Joining Cast

The Four Seasons returned in late May with its second season, and its future has been locked in. Netflix has renewed the comedy series for a third season. Viewers will see more of David Tennant, who made a surprise appearance in the last episode of season two.

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Colman Domingo star in the series, which follows a group of friends who vacation together four times each year. Steve Carell, Steven Pasquale, David Tennant, Toby Huss, Paula Pell, Janine Brito, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Alan Alda, Ashlyn Maddox, Azura Skye, and Julia Lester appeared in season two.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of US Comedy, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

Co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield also spoke about the series. They said, “We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life. Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

The renewal announcement is below.

Get ready for another trip… The Four Seasons is coming back for a Season 3! pic.twitter.com/NjwMuJr2aT — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?