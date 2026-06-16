Sex Criminals: Pamela Adlon & BD Wong Join Prime Video Show Based on Image Comics Series

Sex Criminals has added two more to its cast. Pamela Adlon has joined the series as a regular cast member, and BD Wong will recur in the series inspired by the Image Comics series, which first premiered in 2013. The last issue was released in 2020. The comic was written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Chip Zdarsky.

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, Tze Chun, LuckyChap, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the series, and it has been revealed that Nanjiani will appear in the Prime Video series. The series follows a couple (played by Imogen Poots and John Reynolds) who can stop time when they have sex.

Deadline revealed that “Adlon will play Bev, Suze’s mom. Wong will play Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Nanjiani will play a character named Dane.”

The premiere date for the series will be revealed later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?