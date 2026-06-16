Journey: Disney+ Orders New Fantastical Animated Series

Journey is headed to Disney+. The streaming service has ordered the new animated fantasy series from Matt Munn.

Disney+ revealed the following about the series:

“”Journey” (working title), a new original animated series, has been greenlit for Disney+. The magical, music-filled series is now in production from Disney Kids & Family and Higher Ground. When the energy shield protecting her city begins to fail, Journey answers a mysterious call that leads her beyond its walls – and into the forbidden lands beyond. In this new world, she uncovers the truth about her father’s disappearance and discovers a powerful magic within herself that may hold the key to saving her people. From Disney Kids & Family and produced by ICON Creative Studio in association with Disney Television Animation, “Journey” (WT) is created by Matt Munn (“Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Spies in Disguise”), who will serve as executive producer alongside Peabody Award-winning Steve Loter (“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” “Kim Possible”). Jessie Dicovitsky is an executive producer for Higher Ground. “‘Journey’ is an epic adventure anchored by a remarkable young heroine whose courage inspires those around her,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “At its core, it’s a story about resilience, self-discovery and the power of believing in something bigger than yourself – the kind of universal themes that have defined Disney stories for generations.” Jessie Dicovitsky, head of television at Higher Ground, said, “Combining adventure, imagination and music, ‘Journey’ is a true original that takes bold swings. We’re proud to partner with Disney on this fantastical series and to build on Higher Ground’s history of delivering fun and meaningful stories for kids and families.””

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Disney+ series with your family?