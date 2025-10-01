Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Six Ratings

Last year, American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest took over as host of the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune. ABC is now hosting his first year of the primetime celebrity version. Will the ratings rise, fall, or stay the same with this change? Will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Seacrest and Vanna White and is based on the popular daily syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. Celebrities try to win as much as $1 million in cash for their favorite charities.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.74 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 2, 2025, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?