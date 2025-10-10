Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Ratings + Viewer Votes

While it seems unthinkable that Grey’s Anatomy will be cancelled anytime soon, no show lasts forever. The series is no longer one of ABC’s top rated shows so there will come a day when the cost outweighs the value of making more episodes. Could Grey’s Anatomy be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 23? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Trevor Jackson. Recurring cast members include Debbie Allen, Scott Speedman, Jaicy Elliot, Floriana Lima, Jade Pettyjohn, and Anita Kalathara. Guests include Natalie Morales, Kelly McCreary, and Curtis Edward Jackson. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

For comparisons: Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.20 million viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 10, 2025, Grey’s Anatomy has not been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

