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Only Murders in the Building: Season Six; Doctor Who Stars & More Join Hulu Series

by Regina Avalos,

Only Murders In The Building TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building has added even more to its season six cast. Some of the new additions will be familiar to Doctor Who fans.

David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter have been added to the upcoming season six of the Hulu mystery series set in London.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton star in Only Murders in the Building, which follows an unlikely trio as they investigate murders that happen around them.

The premiere date for the 10-episode season will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Are you excited to see season six?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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