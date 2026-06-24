Tyler Perry’s Ruthless: Season Six Trailer and Photos Released for Paramount+ Series

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless returns with its sixth season later this month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the season ahead. Paramount+ has released a trailer and new photos for the season.

Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeno, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Michelle Núñez, Nadége August, and Joshua Adeyeye star in the series from Tyler Perry, which follows those inside the Rakudushis compound.

Paramount+ shared the following about the upcoming season six:

“Power comes at a dangerous cost. Today, Paramount+ debuted the official trailer and first look at the sixth season of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, premiering Tuesday, June 30, exclusively on Paramount+. The series will launch with two episodes, followed by a weekly rollout culminating in the mid-season finale on Tuesday, August 25. Season six of the hit drama returns with rising tension and shifting power dynamics inside the Rakudushis compound. As loyalties fracture and outside forces close in, Ruth’s growing influence over The Highest begins to reshape the future of the cult from within. With trust eroding, dangerous new allies entering the fold, and the FBI escalating its pressure, the compound descends further into chaos – all building toward a shocking and unforgettable confrontation.”

The trailer and more photos for season six are below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Tyler Perry series?