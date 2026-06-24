Ponies: Cancelled by Peacock; No Season Two for Cold War Spy Series (Reactions)

Ponies is going back to the stables. According to Deadline, Peacock has canceled the Cold War-era spy series after one season. The season was released in January and ended with several cliffhangers that will now go untied.

Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, and Vic Michaelis star in the series created by David Iserson and Susanna Fogel.

While the series did well with critics and those who watched Ponies also reviewed it well, not enough tuned in to keep it on the air.

Iserson reacted to the cancellation on his Instagram. His post is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Iserson (@davidiserson)

A member of the cast, Vic Michaelis, also reacted to the cancellation. According to another Deadline post, he shared Iserson’s post in a video story and said, “Thank you so much to everyone who watched.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Peacock series? Did you want a second season?