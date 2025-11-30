Barbershop: Four Join Cast of New Comedy Series on Prime Video

Get ready to return to Barbershop. Prime Video has announced new details for its revival of the franchise. Four new additions have been made to the series’ cast. This is the second Barbershop series. Viewers saw one air on Showtime in 2005.

Roy Wood Jr., Punkie Johnson, Brett Gray, and E.J. Bonilla have joined Jermaine Fowler in the new series. Deadline shared the following about the plot and the roles the new additions will play:

“The TV adaptation revolves around Travis “Trav” Porter (Fowler), who endeavors to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a legendary barber at the iconic “Calvin’s” barbershop in Chicago. And while the barbers are new, the shop remains just as lively, the customers just as argumentative, and the fades are still the dopest in the city — because at Calvin’s, the community comes together for way more than just a haircut. Wood Jr. will play Robert, an ex con-turned-barber. Johnson will play Stella, a no-nonsense barber who is skeptical of Travis’ return. Gray will play the flamboyant and outspoken Kofi. Bonilla will play Fernan, a Bronx-born barber who becomes an ally to Travis.”

Marshall Todd, the co-writer of the original movie, is writing the new series. The premiere date for Barbershop will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Barbershop on Prime Video?