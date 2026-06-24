Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Unveils Trailer and Poster for Big Bang Theory Spin-off Series

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe arrives next month on HBO Max, and viewers are getting a better look at the Big Bang Theory spin-off series. A trailer and poster have now been released.

Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie from the original series star in the spin-off, which follows Stuart as he tries to fix things after he breaks a device Sheldon and Leonard created.

HBO Max shared the following about the series:

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from “The Big Bang Theory.” As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

The series arrives on July 23rd. The trailer and poster for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new HBO Max series?