The Man Will Burn: HBO Documentary Series Chronicles 40-Year-Old Cultural Event

The Man Who Will Burn is coming to HBO. The new documentary series will take viewers behind the scenes and show the history of Burning Man.

HBO shared the following about the series:

“Since its beginning in 1986, Burning Man has grown from its anarchic counterculture roots in San Francisco to a globally recognized spectacle. Each year, 80,000 self-styled “Burners” congregate in the Nevada desert to create music, art, and connection, raise temples, join a spiritual movement centered on community, and take part in a modern American cultural experiment. Following the organization through several years of unprecedented turmoil, THE MAN WILL BURN follows a movement pushed to its limits as it strives to stay operational while staying true to its core values.

With exclusive access to Burning Man Project (BMP) leadership and years of video archives, the series offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the event, chronicling the extensive preparation of staff and volunteers and highlighting different artists and “Burners” who connect deeply to the spiritual experience – from the act of raising a temple to the release of a “Mad Max”-style Thunderdome. As BMP CEO Marian Goodell navigates COVID-19, a renegade event, and antediluvian rains, new pressures emerge. The rise of social media influencers at the event and an influx of Big Tech money threaten the community spirit integral to Burning Man, risking it becoming a victim of its own success.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: “The Great Unknown”

Debut date: THURSDAY, JULY 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Burning Man grows from an anti-establishment group in San Francisco, founded by Larry Harvey in the 1980s, to a multi-million-dollar event with thousands of attendees and the backing of billionaire tech donors. First time “Burners” look forward to the experience, while repeat attendees and organizers prep for the unpredictable as COVID-19 threatens the event.

Episode 2: “Welcome To The S**t Show”

Debut date: THURSDAY, JULY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Burning Man is canceled for the second year in a row. A renegade group of “Burners” hold their own event in the desert, and, to many, the Renegade Burn feels like a return to the event’s origins, and exposes complex dynamics within the leadership.

Episode 3: “Waking Dreams”

Debut date: THURSDAY, JULY 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Burning Man is back in full force with the musicians, singers, and artists that create and run the spectacular art installations. A growing unease resurges among the creatives who fear that the advent of social media influencers and the influx of tech money threaten the original philosophy of the Burning Man community spirit.

Episode 4: “Mud Burn”

Debut date: THURSDAY, JULY 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Burning Man is threatened by days of rain and chaos. Many attendees flee the muddy terrain as the government steps in to ensure attendees stay safe.”