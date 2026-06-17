The Reluctant Traveler: Season Four; Apple TV Renews Eugene Levy Travel Series

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy will return for another season. Apple TV has renewed the travel series for a fourth season.

The new eight-episode season will have Levy visiting places he previously declined. Apple TV shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV announced a fourth season renewal for the multi-Emmy Award-nominated travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). The new eight-episode season will follow Levy as he attempts to up the ante by saying “yes” to the kinds of travel experiences he’s spent a lifetime carefully avoiding, even in previous seasons. Saying “no” used to be his happy place, but after three seasons on the road, he’s discovered he may be more adventurous than he ever thought possible. This season, he pushes himself even further by embracing unfamiliar experiences, unexpected challenges and the kinds of adventures he once would have instantly and instinctively turned down.

“After three seasons on the show I have just about accepted, albeit begrudgingly, that saying ‘yes’ to new experiences is not necessarily a bad thing for me,” said Eugene Levy. So, I’ve committed to saying ‘yes’ a little more often this season. It’s a strategy I’m approaching with considerable caution.”

Since its debut, “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” has received broad acclaim from critics and fans around the world. Hailed as “dazzling, delightful … and gorgeously filmed” and “perhaps the perfect blend of travel documentary and pure comedy,” the series features host Levy as “an absolute delight to watch” and “endlessly entertaining.” Season three highlights included an episode with Prince William that became a global sensation, as headlines applauded the royal as “you’ve never seen him,” with “an extraordinary set of revelations” in a “rare” and “very personal and emotional conversation” with Levy, speaking “as both heir to the throne” and “a father determined to do things differently.” The third season also featured Grammy Award-winning superstar Michael Bublè and adventures with Levy’s daughter, Sarah, with more very special guests to come in season four. The series has won Best Travel/Adventure Show and Best Unstructured Series at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Best Variety or Reality Show at the Imagen Awards, and received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, alongside a nod for Best Ongoing Documentary from the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, among many other honors. The complete first three seasons are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

The series is produced for Apple TV by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten, Lily Fitzpatrick, Iain Peckham and Adam Barry.”