Rivals: Early Season Three Renewal Set for British Comedy Series on Hulu

Rivals has its future locked in for another season. Hulu has renewed the British comedy series set in the world of independent television during the 1980s for a third season. The second half of season two will arrive in November.

Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit star in Rivals, which is inspired by the Jilly Cooper novel.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

As the dust settles post the scandalous revelations in Season Two, we see the stakes become higher and the alliances more fragile, with nothing staying buried for long. New romances blossom, old flames rekindle and shocking secrets will be spilled in this third series which takes everyone’s favorite rivalries to the next level. In a world of power, passion and betrayal, everyone has something to lose. As previously announced, Season Two of the UK Original returns with a second batch of six new episodes this November on Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, in the US and Disney+ internationally. Synopsis: As Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s contest for the Cotswolds crown hits a fever pitch, Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise battle, Taggie O’Hara must find the courage to follow her heart while everyone else faces the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that they can no longer hide. Cast: Reprising their iconic roles are David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O’Hara and Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick. Also returning as guest stars are Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband Malise Gordon, Campbell Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor. New guest stars include Rachael Sterling as Araminta Pemberton, Lady Monica Baddingham’s vampish younger sister, Rupert Evans as erudite headmaster David Hawkley and Santiago Cabrera as Argentinian Polo legend Alejandro Mendoza.”

The return date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Are you glad it has been renewed?