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The Boroughs: Cancelled; No Season Two for Duffer Brothers Series on Netflix

by Regina Avalos,

The Boroughs TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

It is one-and-done for The Boroughs. Netflix has canceled the latest series from the Duffer Brothers just a month after its release.

Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman, Jeffrey Addiss, Carlos Miranda, and Will Matthews star in the series, which follows a group of senior citizens who investigate a supernatural force impacting a retirement home in the New Mexico desert.

Deadline shared the following about the cancellation:

“The news comes as somewhat of a surprise. Deadline hears there had been talk about renewing the series starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman, and a Season 2 writers room had been opened, a standard practice for many high-profile series. According to sources, one of the ideas floated was to film Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back.

But that was before The Boroughs, created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, debuted to strong reviews but soft ratings last month.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Were you hoping for a second season?


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I am sorry to see this show go. I truley enjoyed it. Being a senior citizen I could relate better then some of the other shows like Stranger Things.

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When there is a good show, most of the time it is getting canceled. A pity

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