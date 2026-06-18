The Westies: MGM+ Unveils Photos, Poster, and Trailer for New Drama Series

The Westies arrives on MGM+ next month, and viewers are getting a better look at the new drama. The network has released new photos, a poster, and a trailer for the series.

J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan, Sarah Bolger, Jessica Frances Dukes, Hamish Allan-Headly, Vincent Walsh, Allen Leech, and Hilary McCormack star in the series set in 1980s New York.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“Today, MGM+ released the official trailer, key art and new images for the upcoming drama series, The Westies starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, co-created by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes. The 8-episode series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, July 12, followed by a weekly release on MGM+ in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia. The cast includes J.K. Simmons as Eamon Sweeney, Titus Welliver as Glenn Keenan, Tom Brittney as Jimmy Roarke, Stanley Morgan as Mickey Flanagan, Sarah Bolger as Bridget Walsh, Jessica Frances Dukes as Agent Birdie Polk, Hamish Allan-Headley as John Gotti, Vincent Walsh as Eddie Breen, Allen Leech as Brendan Cahill, Hillary McCormack as Erin Malone. Recurring cast members include Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Jeremy Walmsley, Dylan Taylor and Rohan Mead.”

The photos, poster, and trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new MGM+ series?