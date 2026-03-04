Treasure Island: MGM+ Reveals Casting for Series Based on Robert Louis Stevenson Novel

Treasure Island is once again coming to life on screen. MGM+ has ordered the casting for the new series based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel. Production on the series will begin later this month.

David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet will star in the six-episode series. MGM+ shared the following about the upcoming drama:

“MGM+ U.S. and Paramount+ UK & Ireland today announced the commission of the new original adventure series Treasure Island. The six-part drama brings thrilling new life and a star cast to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 18th century epic, with David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo) starring as Long John Silver, Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) as Bess Hawkins, Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of the Fight) as Aaron Graham, Tomer Capone (The Boys, Fauda) as Billy Bones, and Tom Sweet (Great Expectations, Childhood of a Leader) as Jim Hawkins.

Treasure Island is a bold, high-stakes coming-of-age adventure series for a new generation, charting the transformation of teenager Jim Hawkins from sheltered boy to emboldened young pirate. When Jim gets his hands on a legendary treasure map, his mother Bess’s clever and decisive actions leave him holding valuable knowledge that puts both of their lives in danger.. Sailing aboard The Hispaniola, Jim and Bess are caught between the charming, terrifying pirate Long John Silver, and the debonair, duplicitous British agent Aaron Graham. Jim must grow up fast as he and his mother fight for survival on a voyage where alliances shift, secrets multiply and peril closes in from all sides. Set across the Atlantic, in a Caribbean on the brink of revolution and on the terrifying Skeleton Island, the series tracks Jim as he confronts a world far more complex and dangerous than he ever imagined, where resilience, loyalty and identity are tested – and fortune is the prize.

Treasure Island is a Paramount+ and MGM+ Original Series in association with FIFTH SEASON, produced by Playground. It has been created for television by Robert Murphy (Vera, Shetland) and it is directed by Jeremy Lovering (Slow Horses, The One), William McGregor (The Buccaneers, Lockwood & Co., His Dark Materials) and Paul Walker (Shameless, Riviera, Hunting Alice Bell) with Mark Hedges serving as producer.

The six-part series was commissioned for Paramount+ by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, for Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, and Alec Strum, original programming executive, oversee production for MGM+, while David Stern, Scott Huff, Colin Callender and Daniel Gratton executive produce on behalf of Playground, Robert Murphy and Jeremy Lovering also serve as executive producers.

Treasure Island will premiere on MGM+ in the United States and on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, with FIFTH SEASON handling global distribution outside these territories. Production services in Spain are provided by Ánima Stillking.

Speaking about the new series order, Paramount’s Sebastian Cardwell said: “Treasure Island is a bold and atmospheric reimagining of a story that has captivated audiences for generations. This adaptation brings fresh emotional depth and a striking contemporary edge to Stevenson’s classic. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Playground and MGM+ to bring this richly cinematic adventure to audiences in the UK and Ireland, the U.S. and beyond.”

On the U.S. launch, MGM+’s Wright said: “This thrilling new adaptation of Stevenson’s classic adventure Treasure Island is a perfect expression of the MGM+ brand. It is a classic Hollywood storytelling crafted for a contemporary audience, brought to life with an extraordinary ensemble cast led by David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet. Robert Murphy’s fresh take on Stevenson’s classic captures the timeless themes of the beloved story, and we are delighted to partner with Playground and our colleagues at Paramount+ UK and Ireland on this ambitious adventure.”

Commenting on the announcement, Playground’s joint Managing Directors David Stern and Scott Huff said, “Treasure Island is an epic, high-stakes adventure with timeless themes of conquest, greed, and coming of age. Robert Murphy has written something that is, in equal measure, surprising, entertaining, and true to the original novel. The extraordinary cast and crew who have joined us are a testament to his brilliant scripts and to the powerful hold the original story has had on generations of readers. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at MGM+, Paramount+, and FIFTH SEASON for their support of our vision for the series.

Kate Laffey, SVP Acquisitions at FIFTH SEASON added: “TREASURE ISLAND takes a story beloved by international audiences and delivers a fresh and inventive series that stays close to the iconic tale at its heart. We’re excited to partner with celebrated creative powerhouse Playground for the first time on a visually and emotionally compelling narrative anchored by an acclaimed ensemble cast that gives this thrilling escapade through the seas huge global appeal.”

The production of Treasure Island commenced this month, and the series will be available exclusively on MGM+ US and Paramount+ UK & Ireland.”