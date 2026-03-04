Menu

The Miniature Wife: Peacock Unveils Trailer and Photos from Sci-Fi Dramedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Miniature Wife is coming next month, and now viewers are getting a better look at the series. Peacock has released a trailer and more photos for the series.

Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky star in the sci-fi dramedy inspired by Manuel Gonzales’ short story. Ten episodes were produced for the series.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

THE MINIATURE WIFE, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.”

The series premieres on April 9th. The trailer and more photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Peacock series?


