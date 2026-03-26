Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22; Kevin McKidd & Kim Raver to Depart ABC Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy will say goodbye to two longtime members of its cast when the season 22 finale airs in May. According to Deadline, Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, the actors behind Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, are leaving the ABC medical drama. McKidd joined the series during its fifth season, and Raver joined during its sixth.

Shonda Rhimes announced the pair’s departure in a statement. She said:

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen- two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other. It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves. Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on Grey’s Anatomy, both in front of and behind the camera. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine. While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim’s and Kevin’s journeys will take them in the future.”

McKidd and Raver also shared their own statements about leaving Grey’s Anatomy after so many years. According to Deadline, McKidd said the following:

“Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years. Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time. I’m particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing. As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.”

As for Raver, she said:

“Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life. I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff whose guidance helped shape Teddy’s journey through the years. I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the Director’s chair. To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always. To the fans—your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.”

McKidd is directing the season 22 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, which will air on May 7th. ABC has not yet officially renewed the medical drama, but that news is likely. However, it is possible fans could be looking at the final season of the long-running series due to its dwindling ratings this season.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Are you surprised that Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Do you hope ABC renews the medical drama?