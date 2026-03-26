Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, American Mayhem, Adam’s Law: New Series & Renewals Set for CBS Media Ventures Syndication

CBS has set its syndicated lineup for the 2026-27 season. The lineup includes the recently renewed Drew Barrymore Show. CBS has now renewed Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, Hot Bench, and more for next season.

Find out more about the 2026-27 lineup below.

CBS Media Ventures announces the upcoming slate, featuring renewals and returns of eight fan-favorite and award-winning shows and three exciting new titles joining the lineup for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. Programming renewals include the #1 entertainment news magazine, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT; the #1 daily news magazine, INSIDE EDITION; the #1 court show still in original production, Emmy-winning HOT BENCH; syndication’s fastest-growing game show, FLIP SIDE; syndication’s #1 new show of the season, THE PERFECT LINE; and the recently announced two-season renewal of THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW. These join the previously announced renewals of the #1 and #2 shows in syndication, JEOPARDY! and WHEEL OF FORTUNE, which are produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed domestically by CMV. New programming joining CMV’s slate includes ADAM’S LAW produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin and featuring Judy Adam Levy, family-friendly stalwart AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS and high-energy extreme video programming AMERICAN MAYHEM. “From beloved franchises to breakout new series, this upcoming slate reflects the incredible momentum across our entire portfolio and our continued commitment to deliver top-tier original programming for our stations and partners,” said John Budkins, executive vice president of programming and syndication production for CBS Media Ventures and Stations. “With seven of the top 10 most-watched first-run syndicated titles currently on the air, we’re proud to continue to produce and distribute a wide range of high-quality shows that deliver for audiences, bringing engaging, proven entertainment to viewers in the season ahead.” FULL SLATE 2026-2027

ADAM’S LAW, produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin and featuring Judge Adam Levy.

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS, family-friendly stalwart hosted by Alfonso Ribiero. Produced by V10 Entertainment and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

AMERICAN MAYHEM, high-energy extreme video programming. Produced by V10 Entertainment and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, daytime TV’s fastest-growing talk show, recently renewed for a seventh and eighth season.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, the #1 entertainment news magazine, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, renewed for a 46th season.

FLIP SIDE, syndication’s fastest-growing game show, hosted by Jaleel White, renewed for a third season.

HOT BENCH, the #1 court show still in production, with Judges Rachel Juarez, Yodit Tewolde and Daniel Mentzer, renewed for a 13th season.

INSIDE EDITION, the #1 daily news magazine, hosted by Eva Pilgrim, renewed for a 39th season.

JEOPARDY!, syndication’s #1 show, hosted by Ken Jennings, renewed for a 44th and 45th season. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures.

THE PERFECT LINE, syndication’s #1 new show of the season, hosted by Deborah Norville, renewed for a second season.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE, syndication’s #2 show and the longest-running syndicated game show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, renewed for a 45th and 46th season. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures.”

What do you think? Which of these shows do you plan to watch on CBS next season?