Cutlers Court: Married Judges Lead Series Coming to First-Run Syndication Next Month

Cutlers Court is coming to the small screen next month in syndication. The series will feature the married couple, Dana and Keith Cutler. There will be 150 episodes produced for the series, with production starting this month.

The couple was last seen together in Couples Court with the Cutlers, and the new series will also have the pair helping couples with their relationships, but it will go broader than the former series.

Tom Cappello, executive producer, and co-founder/CEO of Crazy Legs Productions, said the following about the new court series, per Broadcast & Cable:

“We saw an opportunity in the marketplace where there was a real demand for real cases, real litigants and real drama. We decided to get into this space and this genre because I think it works really well for a smaller boutique production company like us rather than a big brand like MGM or Warner Bros. Discovery. The Cutlers are very relatable as a couple. They are very honest with each other and they bring in their own experiences of things they have dealt with as a couple.”

Cutlers Court will arrive in syndication this fall.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new relationship court series?