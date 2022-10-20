Hot Bench: Season Nine of Syndicated Court Series Adds Two New Judges

Hot Bench is adding two new judges to its panel for its ninth season. Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez are joining Judge Michael Corriero on the panel on October 31st. The new arrivals are replacing Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, who left to appear on the Amazon Freevee series Tribunal. Both shows are by Judith Sheindlin.

David Theodosopoulos, an executive producer of Hot Bench, said the following about the new arrivals, per Deadline:

“Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.”

Hot Bench is a #1 syndicated show with an average of two million viewers tuning in to each episode. On each episode, the trio of judges will decide on real small claim cases from around the country.

Check out a teaser for Hot Bench season nine below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Hot Bench? Do you plan to watch season nine?