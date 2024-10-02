America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 35 Ratings

When YouTube caught on, and streaming video became common, some predicted it would be the end of clip shows like America’s Funniest Home Videos. Not so. This ABC series is still around and is celebrating its 35th anniversary. How long can this show go on? Could America’s Funniest Home Videos be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season 36? Stay tuned.

A comedy clip series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best, and each week’s first-place winner is awarded $20,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round, where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original, Bob Saget.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 34 of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 2, 2024, America’s Funniest Home Videos has not been cancelled or renewed for a 36th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

