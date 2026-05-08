RJ Decker: Season Two Renewal; ABC’s Scott Speedman Series Returning for 2026-27

RJ will be back to investigate more cases in the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has officially renewed RJ Decker for a second season. The show’s first season of nine episodes finished airing last month.

A crime drama series, the RJ Decker TV show was created by Rob Doherty, based on the Double Whammy novel by Carl Hiaasen. The program stars Scott Speedman, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Kevin Rankin, Adelaide Clemens, and Bevin Bru. In the story, RJ Decker (Speedman) is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. He tackles cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex-wife, Catherine Delacroix (Clemens), her police detective wife, Melody “Mel” Abreu (Bru), and a shadowy new benefactor, Emilia “Emi” Ochoa (Ortiz), a well-connected lawyer from his past who could be his greatest ally (or his one-way ticket back to prison). Aloysius “Wish” Aiken (Rankin) is RJ’s criminally mischievous best friend and former cellmate.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of RJ Decker averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.20 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliates data). The show is ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series in the demo but ranks seventh in viewers. The network has now renewed all 10 of its scripted series of the 2025-26 season.

ABC announced the renewal via social media:

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the RJ Decker series on ABC? Are you glad this crime drama will return for a second season?

