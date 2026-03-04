RJ Decker: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Scott Speedman is a familiar face to television viewers having starred or recurred in multiple TV shows, going all the way back to the syndicated Nancy Drew and Felicity series. More recently, he’s been a series regular and recurring player on Grey’s Anatomy and now, he’s back on ABC in his own show. Will it be a ratings hit? Will RJ Decker be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the RJ Decker TV show was created by Rob Doherty, based on the Double Whammy novel by Carl Hiaasen. The program stars Scott Speedman, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Kevin Rankin, Adelaide Clemens, and Bevin Bru. In the story, RJ Decker (Speedman) is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. He tackles cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex-wife, Catherine Delacroix (Clemens), her police detective wife, Melody “Mel” Abreu (Bru), and a shadowy new benefactor, Emilia “Emi” Ochoa (Ortiz), a well-connected lawyer from his past who could be his greatest ally (or his one-way ticket back to prison). Aloysius “Wish” Aiken (Rankin) is RJ’s criminally mischievous best friend and former cellmate.

TV SHOW STATUS As of March 4, 2026, RJ Decker has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

