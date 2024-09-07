We’re Here: Cancelled by HBO; No Season Five for Drag Reality Series

We’re Here will not be returning for a fifth season. HBO has canceled the drag reality series, which premiered its fourth season in April and aired its finale on May 31.

Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall hosted the series’ final season, which followed the trio as they traveled through small towns in America.

HBO said the following about the series’ cancellation in a statement, per Deadline:

“We are honored to have brought four heartfelt and impactful seasons of We’re Here to viewers around the world, amidst ongoing hostility directed at drag performers and aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community at large. The two recent Emmy nominations, along with four previous Emmy wins, a Peabody Award, a Critics Choice Real TV and LGBTQ Award, Television Academy Honors and three GLAAD Media Awards, fill us with enormous pride. After bringing the show to over 20 towns across America, the series’ journey has come to an end, with the fourth season being its final. We thank Johnnie Ingram, Steve Warren, Peter LoGreco, all of our fabulous queens and crew for proving countless times that love is stronger than hate.”

Co-creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren also spoke about the end of We’re Here. They said the following:

“Although the current run of our show has ended, We’re Here’s message of love and acceptance has already made a lasting impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ people across the country. Creating We’re Here was a dream come true and our hearts are overflowing with love. We are grateful to HBO for giving us this opportunity, to our fierce drag mothers and drag community, to our production team at IPC, and to all those that shared their hearts and stories with us,” they continued. “It took a lot of courage, sequins and sweat to make We’re Here, and we are so proud to leave behind four Peabody, Critics Choice, GLAAD and Television Academy award winning seasons that are wildly entertaining, enlightening and give hope to anyone struggling to live their truth.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Were you hoping for a fifth season?