Housebroken: Season Two; Animated FOX Comedy Series Returns with Holiday Episodes

Housebroken is returning to FOX with a pair of special holiday episodes on December 4th. Featuring the voices of f Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Clea DuVall, the episodes will feature a new holiday song by the band Superorganism. The series was renewed for a second season in August 2021.

FOX revealed more about the holiday episodes in a press release.

“Episode Info: “Who’s Found Themselves In One Of Those Magical Christmas Life Swap Switcheroos?” (Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30/7:30c) Honey’s holiday wish comes true when a mix-up at the vet sends her to a dream home, while her idiotic doppelganger goes to live with Chief. Meanwhile, Max has to hide from his new owner David Spade when he discovers that Spade wants to make him the holiday ham. “Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?” (Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c) Honey and Chief are home alone for the holidays, and when a mysterious intruder tries to break in, they team up with Raccoon to protect the family home. Meanwhile, Chico experiences hunger for the first time, and Elsa falls in love with a robot dog.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see these new episodes of Housebroken on FOX?