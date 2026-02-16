Baywatch: Stephen Amell First to Be Cast in Reboot Series on FOX

Baywatch has found its start. According to Deadline, Stephen Amell has been cast in the reboot series headed to FOX next season.

Amell will play Hobie Buchanan, the son of Mitch Buchanan, played by David Hasselhoff, in the original series. The following was revealed about Baywatch and the role he will play:

“The wild child Hobie Buchannon is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch (played in the OG series by David Hasselhoff). Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.”

Matt Nix, the showrunner of the series, also spoke about Amell’s casting. He said, “From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of Baywatch demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy. He’s the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We’re so excited to get started.”

FOX has ordered 12 episodes for the reboot series. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on FOX?