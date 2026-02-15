Good Omens: Season Three; Prime Video Releases Teaser and Premiere Date for Series Finale

Good Omens has its end date set. Prime Video announced the release date for the series finale in a teaser. There is only one episode planned for season three, and it will arrive in May.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Derek Jacobi, Maggie Service, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn star in the series, which follows the adventures of an angel and a demon who have battled together to save the world.

The teaser for season three of Good Omens is below. The finale airs on May 13th.

And finally…3. See you soon 😇😈 pic.twitter.com/kfWa1qOElR — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2026

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this series end?