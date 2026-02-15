The Rookie: North: Five Series Regulars Cast in ABC Spin-Off Pilot

The Rookie: North is gearing up to film its pilot, and five more faces have been added to the cast. According to Deadline, Froy Gutierrez, Karen Fukuhara, Mya Lowe, Janet Montgomery, and Malik Watson are joining Jay Ellis in the potential ABC series.

The roles the new additions will play are described as follows:

“Montgomery will play Charlotte Dru, Alex’s training officer. A former MP-turned-Pierce County Police Officer, Charlotte is precise, disciplined, and calm under pressure with a subversive sense of humor. Lowe as Elora Howe, a new rookie chasing a recently discovered purpose, like an oasis in the desert, hoping desperately that it’s not a mirage. Watson as Mark Lewis, Elora’s training officer. Mark is a cowboy, all sharp edges, but he’s the backup every cop hopes shows up when they’re in danger. Gutierrez as Odell Chance, a new rookie. Cool, athletic and confident, things have always come easy to him. He aced everything he’s tried in life, including the police academy. But he’s never been truly tested. Fukuhara as Leah Mizuno, Odell’s training officer. Leah comes from the high expectations of overachievers, where becoming a cop did not go over well. But unlike most youthful acts of rebellion, Leah loves what she does.”

The Rookie: North will follow “Alex Holland (Ellis), who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments in Los Angeles by joining the Pierce County Police Department in Washington as its oldest rookie.”

The pilot begins filming this month in Vancouver.

