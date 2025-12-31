Good Omens: Season Three; Michael Sheen Talks About the Final Episode

Good Omens will end its third season, and one of the stars of the series has now spoken about the 90-minute finale episode. The episode has been screened, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Derek Jacobi, Maggie Service, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn star in the Prime Video series, which follows the adventures of an angel and a demon.

The third season of Good Omens was initially planned to have six episodes, but it was later reduced to a single 90-minute episode after sexual allegations were filed against creator Neil Gaiman.

Sheen teased the following about the finale episode on his X account, according to Radio Times:

“So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There’ll be bits you absolutely love and there’ll be things you’ll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it’s not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there’s nightingales.”

The premiere date for the finale episode will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Good Omens? Will you watch the finale?