KPop Demon Hunters: Voice Actors of Netflix Series to Appear on The Tonight Show

by Regina Avalos

KPop Demon Hunters TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

KPop Demon Hunters is headed to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. According to Deadline, the show’s leading voice actors, Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop, will appear on the late-night series on January 12th.

KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix in June 2025 and became a hit for the streaming service. The plot is as follows:

“When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun star in the series.

