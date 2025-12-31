KPop Demon Hunters: Voice Actors of Netflix Series to Appear on The Tonight Show

KPop Demon Hunters is headed to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. According to Deadline, the show’s leading voice actors, Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop, will appear on the late-night series on January 12th.

KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix in June 2025 and became a hit for the streaming service. The plot is as follows:

“When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun star in the series.

What do you think? Did you watch KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix?