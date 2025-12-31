Stranger Things: Season Five; Netflix Releases Teaser for Series Finale

The end is near. The Stranger Things finale will be released on Netflix later tonight, and a teaser for the episode has been released.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in the series, which follows the supernatural battle in the small town of Hawkins during the 1980s.

Netflix shared the following about the final season:

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time.”

The finale is set for release at 5 pm PST. The teaser is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the finale for Stranger Things? Are you sad to see this series end?