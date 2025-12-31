Shrinking: Season Three Trailer Unveiled by Apple TV with First Appearance of Michael J. Fox

Shrinking will return to Apple TV next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing season three of the comedy series. The trailer includes an appearance by Michael J. Fox.

Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller star in the series, which follows a therapist who uses a unique approach to treat his patients. Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels, and Michael J. Fox will appear as guest stars in the upcoming season.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Apple TV debuted the trailer for the upcoming third season of its beloved comedy, “Shrinking,” starring Emmy Award-nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, along with acclaimed performances from stars Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Created by Emmy Award-winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, “Shrinking” season three will premiere globally with a one-hour season premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28 followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026 on Apple TV. “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to the ensemble cast, “Shrinking” season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox. “Shrinking” is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.”

The series returns on January 28th. The trailer for season three is below.

