Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Trivial Pursuit, Hell’s Kitchen, Ghosts, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, NBA Basketball

Published:

Trivial Pursuit TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Ellis O’Brien/Entertainment One — © 2024 Entertainment One, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, December 25, 2025, ratings — New episodes: (none). Special: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Sports: NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs and NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers. Reruns: Ghosts, FBI, Trivial Pursuit, and Hell’s Kitchen.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x