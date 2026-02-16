Dancing with the Stars: Robert Irwin and Others in Talks to Join Potential ABC Spin-Off Series

Dancing with the Stars could be getting a spin-off series this summer. The dancing competition series is looking to add a new pro dancer for next season, and the hunt might turn into a new ABC series.

According to Deadline, Robert Irwin (above) is in talks to host the series, and Mark Ballas will be joined by his mother, Shirley, at the judging table. A third judging slot will be filled with a rotating selection of guest judges.

DWTS: The Next Pro will air this summer before Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC for season 35 in the fall.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Dancing with the Stars spin-off series?