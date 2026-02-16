Bosch: Start of Watch: JD Pardo Is Latest to Join Prequel Series

The Bosch prequel series has added to its cast. According to Deadline, JD Pardo has joined the MGM+ series, Bosch: Start of Watch.

Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick were previously cast in the series, which follows the early days of Harry Bosch with the LAPD as a rookie cop in 1991.

The following was revealed about Pardo’s role:

“Pardo will play Cory, a brilliant, disciplined professional thief whose calm precision was forged in the foster system, where he learned early how to read people, anticipate danger, and stay in control. Raised alongside his younger surrogate brother, Bosch, Cory developed a fierce loyalty to the family he chose. Confident, calculating, and methodical, he acts as provider and protector – every job is a step toward mastering the chaos that shaped him, and earning a way out of Los Angeles.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this Bosch prequel series when it arrives?