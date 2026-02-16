Girl on the Run: Hulu Teases Docuseries About Prison Escape of Double Murderer Sarah Pender

Girl on the Run is coming later this week to Hulu. The new docuseries will follow the hunt and capture of the double murderer, Sarah Pender.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

“When convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escaped from a maximum-security prison in Indiana, a nationwide search was immediately launched. Charged alongside her former boyfriend, who pleaded guilty, for the murder of a young couple, Pender vanished, igniting fear, fascination and a relentless pursuit that stretched across state lines. “Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman” unfolds as a tense real-life cat-and-mouse chase following U.S. Marshals as they raced to track down Pender before she disappeared for good. As authorities closed in, Pender relied on a network of trusted ex-cons and a well-to-do new boyfriend, Tom, to help her evade capture. Even after Tom realized who Sarah was while watching an episode of “America’s Most Wanted” together, he continued to help her constantly stay one step ahead as the pressure mounted and the police closed in. The new docuseries premieres Thursday, Feb. 19, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. Spanning three gripping episodes, the series features an exclusive sit-down interview with Sarah Pender herself, who maintains her innocence and insists she didn’t kill anyone. Viewers also hear firsthand from the law enforcement officer who led the pursuit, offering an inside look at the strategy, frustration and psychological chess match behind the hunt. Additional interviews include Pender’s parents; former inmates from Indiana Women’s Prison, who once served time alongside Pender; Pender’s ex-boyfriend Rick, who is still serving time in prison for the double murders; and others drawn into the dangerous orbit of one of the most audacious prison breaks in recent history. “Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman” is produced for Hulu by Plum Pictures and ABC News Studios. Sebastian Smith is director, and Stuart Cabb and Tom Pearson are executive producers for Plum Pictures. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Beth Hoppe is executive producer, both for ABC News Studios.”

