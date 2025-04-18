Transplant: Season Four; NBC Sets US Premiere Date for Final Episodes of Medical Drama

Transplant has its return date. US audiences will see the final episodes of the medical drama starting in May with a special two-hour premiere.

Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Rekha Sharma, Sirena Gulamgaus, Torri Higginson, Kenny Wong, Sugith Varughese, and Gord Rand star in the NBC medical drama which follows Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) on his journey to becoming recertified as a doctor while he works at York Memorial.

The following was revealed about season four:

“Season 4 of Transplant finds Bashir “Bash” Hamed on the precipice of finishing his residency at York Memorial and officially requalifying as a doctor. With his future uncertain once again, Bash and his sister, Amira, are Canadian citizens now, but are still trying, with everything they have, to build a life in their adopted country.”

Transplant returns on May 22nd.

What do you think? Have you watched this medical drama? Do you plan to watch the final season this summer?