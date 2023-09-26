The Voice: Season 24 Viewer Votes

The 24th season of The Voice TV show is the first season without any of the long-running NBC show’s original coaches. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like The Voice is cancelled or renewed for season 25. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 24th season episodes of The Voice here.

An NBC singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs on Monday and Tuesday nights. Reba McEntire takes one of the red chairs for the first time while past coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan return for season 24. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.





