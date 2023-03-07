The Voice: Season 23 Viewer Votes

Will Blake Shelton’s 23rd and final season of the The Voice end with a big win? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Voice is cancelled or renewed for season 24. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 23rd season episodes of The Voice here.

An NBC singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 23, joined by hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan. Reba McEntire serves as a “mega mentor.” The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.





Do you think that The Voice will absolutely be renewed for a 24th season on NBC?