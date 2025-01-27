Crime Nation: Season Two Ratings

There are a lot of true crime series being produced today, likely because they are relatively inexpensive to produce and are pretty popular. The first season of Crime Nation performed well for The CW last year. Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A true crime and justice series, the Crime Nation TV show is an anthology program. In each episode, viewers are thrust into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and heart-stopping investigations. Shocking new details about ripped-from-the-headlines stories are examined and combined with exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of the cases. Experts share their analysis as part of exclusive reporting. The program also dives into social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters, and digital detectives who, in some instances, have used their passion for uncovering the truth and networks to help solve cases.

For comparisons: Season one of Crime Nation on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 365,000 viewers.

As of January 28, 2025, Crime Nation has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

