Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady, Destination X, Jeopardy! Masters, NCIS: Sydney, WWE NXT

by Regina Avalos,

The Cleaning Lady TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 ratings — New episodes: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Masters, America’s Got Talent, Destination X, and The Cleaning Lady. Special: The Game Show Show. Sports: WWE NXT.  Reruns: NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

We can do our own reruns with our own servers.

We don’t need the networks for that.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x